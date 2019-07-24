24 July 2019 - 17:05
Iran's 'Son of the Sea' best Asian animation

Tehran, July 24, IRNA – An Iranian animation, 'Son of the Sea' won the special prize of the Asian animation festival.

Son of the Sea made by Abbas Jalali Yekta could win the cash prize of Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival (SICAF) 2019 as the best Asian animation.

The animation was also screened at the 23rd SICAF July 17-21 in the Korean capital, Seoul.

The 'Son of the Sea' depicts the life of a family—a mother, a father and their son—living on top of a wall. Their life is transformed as the son was born.

The animation was previously screened in the 59th Annecy festival, and won the Prix de la Ville d'Annecy.

