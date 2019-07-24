Iran's 'Son of the Sea' best Asian animation

Son of the Sea made by Abbas Jalali Yekta could win the cash prize of Seoul International Cartoon & Animation Festival (SICAF) 2019 as the best Asian animation.

The animation was also screened at the 23rd SICAF July 17-21 in the Korean capital, Seoul.

The 'Son of the Sea' depicts the life of a family—a mother, a father and their son—living on top of a wall. Their life is transformed as the son was born.

The animation was previously screened in the 59th Annecy festival, and won the Prix de la Ville d'Annecy.

