Russia says Iran should be part of solution to Middle East issues

About 10 years ago, we proposed an idea for the Persian Gulf region states, both the Arab ones and Iran, to reach an agreement about trust, confidence building and transparency with the help of the Arab League, the Islamic Cooperation Organization, and the United Nations Security Council, Lavrov told Russia Today TV channel.

Lavrov said that it very hostile to introduce Iran as responsible for all clashes in Syria, Palestine, Yemen, or Iran's neighboring countries.

He said that Iran should participate in the dialog, adding that he will talk to the US and Israel about that.

A growing number of countries believe that military scenarios are doomed to fail, so this idea can be effectively defended.

Many a US politician intends to solve the problems through conflict, which is ridiculous but serious; they are many hotheads in the US, he said.

Regarding the current situation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, he said that the US withdrew from the deal that was confirmed by the UNSC Resolution 2231 and tries to dissuade other countries from continuing with it.

He added that US President Donald Trump has no intention to use military force against Iran, but there are many US politicians that that contemplate that, which is very dangerous.

Naming Iraq and Libya, Lavrov also said that the Middle East has repeatedly been hurt by US adventurism, but, fortunately, Russia, Turkey and Iran could stop the crisis in Syria.

Lavrov is to make a five-day visit to Cuba, Brazil and Surinam.

9417**1416

