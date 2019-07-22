23 July 2019 - 01:04
Iran, Iraq can reach $20bn in annual trade balance: CBI

Tehran, July 23, IRNA - Central Bank of Iran (CBI) says reaching a 20-billion-dollar- trade volume with Iraq is not a far-fetched objective. 

“The target of 20-billion-dollar trade between Iran and Iraq is not very far-fetched. Developing financial and monetary ties between the two countries will play a good role in reaching this goal,” said CBI Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati in his Instagram on Monday. 

Tehran and Baghdad are eager to hit the trade volume of $20bn by 2020. 

Hemmati made the remark after meeting Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Monday. 

A high-level Iraqi delegation, headed by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is in Iran to negotiate further development of ties between the two neighbors.

