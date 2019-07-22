Iran, Iraq can reach $20bn in annual trade balance: CBI

“The target of 20-billion-dollar trade between Iran and Iraq is not very far-fetched. Developing financial and monetary ties between the two countries will play a good role in reaching this goal,” said CBI Governor Abdolnasser Hemmati in his Instagram on Monday.

Tehran and Baghdad are eager to hit the trade volume of $20bn by 2020.

Hemmati made the remark after meeting Iraqi Finance Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran on Monday.

A high-level Iraqi delegation, headed by Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi is in Iran to negotiate further development of ties between the two neighbors.

9218**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish