Leader: Palestinian cause to restore rights of Palestinian people

Ayatollah Khamenei made the remarks in a meeting with Saleh al-Arouri, the deputy leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement of Palestine (Hamas).

In the beginning of this meeting al-Arouri submitted a letter from Ismail Haniyeh, Chairman of the Hamas Political Bureau, to the Leader.

The Supreme Leader expressed pleasure with the letter from Ismail Haniyeh, saying, Hamas stands at the core of the Palestinian movement, as Palestine stands at the core of the Muslim World as well.

Regarding the defiance and resistance of the people of Gaza and the West Bank as an indication of victory and success, Ayatollah Khamenei asserted: God has promised assistance and victory to those who stand steadfast for His cause, yet the realization of this promise has requirements, of which the most important ones include Jihad, struggle, and tireless efforts in various dimensions including political, cultural, intellectual, economic and military aspects.

The Supreme Leader said that when it comes to the Palestinian cause, the Islamic Republic of Iran does not observe any reservations or ceremonies in dealing with any country of the world, and added: "We have always clearly and plainly announced our viewpoints regarding Palestine, and even on the international arena, our friends with whom we do not see eye to eye on the issue of Palestine, know that the Islamic Republic seriously supports the Palestinian cause.

Ayatollah Khamenei said that according to the divine tradition, the victory of the Palestinian people and the return of this holy land to the Islamic world are not strange and unrealistic, adding that 40 years ago, no one believed that in Iran—which was the center of US influence and aspirations—a religious government would be launched and the Israeli embassy in Tehran would be turned into a Palestinian Embassy. However, this unbelievable matter happened, hence it is possible to make the things which may seem strange come true.

