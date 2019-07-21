21 July 2019 - 07:56
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 21

Tehran, July 21, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- US source of instability in Persian Gulf

- Cooperation among regional powers on the rise

- British tanker seized for violating int'l maritime regulations

** IRAN DAILY

- Iran FM urges UK to stop being complicit in US ‘economic terrorism’

- Iran’s three-month copper sales over $1.2b

- Iranian FM says military conflict with US ‘not inevitable’

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Rule of reciprocal action

- Yemenis launch retaliatory drone attacks on Saudi air base

- Abedini wins historic world fencing medal for Iran

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iran, Bangladesh team up for thriller “Nirvana” 

- Iranian athletes win three gold medals at Asian AKF Championship

- Bolton’s nuclear enrichment remarks lack legal validity

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- US-flagged tanker caused accident, ignored distress calls

- 28m people in water-stressed regions

- Investment climate less secure last autumn

