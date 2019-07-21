Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on July 21

** IRAN NEWS
- US source of instability in Persian Gulf
- Cooperation among regional powers on the rise
- British tanker seized for violating int'l maritime regulations
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran FM urges UK to stop being complicit in US ‘economic terrorism’
- Iran’s three-month copper sales over $1.2b
- Iranian FM says military conflict with US ‘not inevitable’
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Rule of reciprocal action
- Yemenis launch retaliatory drone attacks on Saudi air base
- Abedini wins historic world fencing medal for Iran
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iran, Bangladesh team up for thriller “Nirvana”
- Iranian athletes win three gold medals at Asian AKF Championship
- Bolton’s nuclear enrichment remarks lack legal validity
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- US-flagged tanker caused accident, ignored distress calls
- 28m people in water-stressed regions
- Investment climate less secure last autumn
