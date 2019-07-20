EU urges Iran, UK to practice restraint

"The seizure of two ships by Iranian authorities in the Strait of Hormuz is of deep concern," Kocijancic wrote on her Twitter account .

She added: "In an already tense situation, this development brings risks of further escalation and undermines ongoing work to find a way to resolve current tensions."

"We urge the immediate release of the remaining ship and its crew, and call for restraint to avoid further tensions," she noted.

"Freedom of navigation must be respected at all times," Kocijancic reiterated.

"Stena Impero crashed into a fishing vessel," he said, adding that the captain of the vessel tried to make contact with the UK tanker, but there was no signal.

The Department of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Hormuzgan province was informed about the situation in compliance with the procedures, Allahmorad Afifipour, director general of Ports and Maritime Affairs of Hormuzgan province earlier said.

The Iranian forces, then, were informed to lead the British tanker toward Bandar Abbas so that investigation is underway over the case, the official added.

"The oil tanker led by the Navy of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps will soon give berth at Bandar Abbas anchor," he noted.

