US visit of Pakistan PM to be useful for ties with Iran: Pak ex-Envoy

In an interview with IRNA, Ali Sarwar Naqvi, said in his view Prime Minister will seek the US Administration to take a realistic view of their relations with Iran.

“This visit should have good results on Iran-Pakistan ties,” he noted.

Executive Director of the Center for International Strategic Studies (CISS) added the visit is going to establish good contact between the two countries which has been missing at the highest level for a long time because ever since Imran Khan has come to office he has not had any contact with the US president directly.

“So it would be the first direct meeting and in that direct meeting of course there will be discussion on entire range of issues, first bilateral issues, secondly regional issues and in the regional issues, Iran will come up,” the former ambassador said.

Naqvi said that Pakistan believes that the US sanctions on Iran are not fair and they should be withdrawn and only then Iran will be ready to cooperate in the nuclear field.

“Unless the sanctions are withdrawn, Iran will not be obliged to adhere to the agreement about the nuclear program,” he pointed out.

The expert added evolving regional situation is not entirely satisfactory but the direction is positive, the main indicator I see is that there is some progress on Afghanistan issue, if there is improvement in Afghanistan situation then there will be peace and stability in the region and that would have beneficial impact on the entire region.

“We will try to explain to the Americans and I think Prime Minister Imran Khan will explain that if the situation in Persian Gulf is not controlled and if the threats of the United States remain as they are and if there is a very belligerent attitude on the part of the US Administration against Iran then there is danger of war and that danger must be avoided at all costs,” said the analyst.

