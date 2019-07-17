FM Zarif in New York; from siege to interview

Iran’s reformist and conservative websites focused on different approaches to issues such as the "Mohammad Javad Zarif" commute constraints in New York and the foreign minister's recent interviews with the foreign media.

This report examines the analytical approach of reformist and conservative websites in relation to these issues.

What was the reason behind Zarif’s commute constraint in the US?

The reaction of news sites to the restrictions imposed by Washington for Zarif’s commute in New York continues. The dual approach of reformist and conservative media is tangible in this regard. While reformists regard this restrain as an attempt to curtail Zarif’s influential diplomacy, conservative media use this limitation as an excuse to attack the JCPOA and induce the ineffectiveness of this agreement.

IRNA news agency in an interview with Amir Ali Abolfath, senior analyst on foreign policy issues, wrote, "Zarif can go anywhere in the United States, provided he is not to be influential, but he is influential and, therefore, he faces restrictions. This is an indication of the strength of Zarif’s media and public diplomacy and his advisers in challenging US government policies.”

In another report, the Islamic Republic News noted, "Exposing US-warmongering policies of Washington's officials by Iranian FM in interviews with the US media, in particular the networks in the support of President Trump, has led White House foreign policy apparatus to confront this successful media diplomacy with whatever at its disposal even with limiting his commute in New York.”

A different assessment of Zarif’s interview with foreign media

Remarks by Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in an interview with the BBC's Hard Talk program as well as his interview with Lester Holt, the host of the NBC nightly program on today's websites, were examined from a variety of perspectives. Reformists reflected the supportive approach of Zarif’s remarks, while the conservatives criticized parts of the Zarif’s remarks.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said that Zarif’s answer to the BBC's host has been "accurate and intelligent".

“Zarif shot the ball on the American court and challenged the issue of selling weapons to the countries of the region rather than to take defensive positions," Mousavi said. “The position of Iran and Mohammad Javad Zarif are clear about the country's missile capabilities.”

According to the media, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's Mission at the United Nations, in a statement to the Associated Press, reminded them of errors describing it as machination against our country."

Zarif said about continuing talks. Zarif wrote, by posting his link of his interview with BBC Hard Talk, on his Twitter account, "My conversation with Zeinab Badawi for the BBC's Hard Talk program, which attended the United Nations Economic and Social Council was recorded at the Ambassador's Residence. More talks are on the way ... "

