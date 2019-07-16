16 July 2019 - 18:55
Journalist ID: 2013
News Code 83398694
0 Persons

Iran sits at UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission's Executive Council

Iran sits at UNESCO Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission's Executive Council

Tehran, July 16, IRNA- The Islamic Republic of Iran has been chosen as a member of the Executive Council of the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission of UNESCO, it was announced on Tuesday. 

Iran was chosen as a member of the Executive Council for a two year period (2019-2021) during the 30th session of the IOC assembly that was held in Paris late June, according to the Iranian National Institute for Oceanography and Atmospheric Science. 

Iran was a member of the IOC Executive Council during 2007 - 2015. 

The IOC is the only UN body specialized in ocean science and services. It helps other UN organizations and agencies with regard to ocean science, observations and data exchange, and services such as global tsunami warning systems. 


9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 9 =