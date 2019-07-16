Iran envoy, German official review ways to boost trade

INSTEX (Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges) is part of a wider European effort to ensure that Iran receives economic benefits under the 2015 nuclear deal, despite the U.S. withdrawal.

Miguel Berger, head of the economic department of the German Foreign Office announced his meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Germany Mahmoud Farazandeh in his twitter account.

He said that in his meeting with the Iranian Ambassador, they talked about Investment and bilateral economic relations between Tehran and Berlin.

