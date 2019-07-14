Iran movie nominated for six awards in Malaysia Fest

The Iranian movie was nominated for best director, best actress, best actor and best supporting cast categories.

Malaysia Film Festival is scheduled to be held on July 14-20.

The movie narrates the story of an addicted woman whose husband has abandoned her and got married again.

Malaysia Film Festival is an award sponsored by the Malaysian Entertainment Journalists Association of Malaysia for the appreciation and honoring the products of film arts and artists.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish