IAEA Board of Governor's meeting opportunity for Iran to speak out

"It is surprising that the US, which has violated the nuclear deal overtly, calls for discussing Iran's situation in the IAEA's Board of Governors; that's the irony that we see these days," said Abbas Mousavi on Tuesday.

He said that the meeting will be a good chance for Iran to speak out the US violation of the JCPOA and the European procrastination to honor their commitments; the discussion of the meeting will be more about them than Iran that will have the chance to challenge their moves.

Referring to the member states of Non-Aligned Movement support for Iran in today's meeting of the Board of Governors, he said Non-Aligned Movement, both at the UN and the IAEA and other international fora, have had a unified policy and they support the right.

