INSTEX, preliminary step to Europe's commitments: spokesman

Abbas Mousavi made the remarks at a press briefing held Tuesday at the Islamic Republic News Agency's office in Tehran.

Asked about the latest situation of INSTEX - Instrument In Support Of Trade Exchanges- and the travel of French President's chief diplomatic adviser Emmanuel Bonne to Iran, Mousavi said Tehran has already announced that the channel is preliminary to Europe's commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

So, INSTEX may be one of the issues on agenda of talks with the French side, Mousavi noted.

Bonne is scheduled to arrive in Tehran later in the day.

When the United States left the 2015 nuclear deal on May 8, 2018, the Europeans were committed to fulfill 11 commitments in different areas, Mousavi said.

Although they promised to be faithful to their commitments to bring JCPOA's economic benefit to Iran, they would not have kept their promises till now.

Mousavi said, INSTEX is a mechanism for facilitation of trade exchange and also considered as a preliminary step to implementation of Europe's 11 commitments; however, the Europeans have been frozen in the first step.

Mousavi further said no practical measures have been taken yet towards launch of INSTEX.

If INSTEXT system is set up, it will be preliminary to fulfillment of commitments, not the commitments, Mousavi stressed.

Three European Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Britain Jean-Yves Le Drian, Heiko Maas, Jeremy Hunt respectively issued a joint statement on creation of INSTEX on January 31, 2019.

'France, Germany and the United Kingdom, in accordance with their resolute commitment and continued efforts to preserve the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) endorsed by United Nations Security Council resolution 2231, announce the creation of INSTEX (Instrument for Supporting Trade Exchanges), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) aimed at facilitating legitimate trade between European economic operators and Iran,' the three countries said in their joint statement.

