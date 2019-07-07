Iraq not to allow its soil be used against neighbours: Minister

“We don’t allow that our soil be used against neighboring and regional countries,” said Iraqi defense Minister Major Gen Najah Hassan Ali al-Shammari in Baghdad on Sunday.

He was speaking to US Special Representative for “Syria Engagement” and Special Envoy for the “Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS” Ambassador James Jeffrey in the Iraqi capital.

The Iraqi minister added that his country won’t also allow that foreign representations and coalition forces to be targeted as well.

92182050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish