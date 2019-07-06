Iran's daily export to Iraq stands at $25m

Addressing a seminar in presence of Iranian and Iraqi businessmen, Hamid Hosseini said Iran exported dlrs. 2.5 billion worth of goods to Iraq over the pat 100 days.

Iran has put on its agenda broadening of cooperation in industrial sectors with Iraq, he said.

He urged Iraqi ambassador to Iran to facilitate issuance of long-term visa for Iranian businessmen to ease trade exchange between the two countries.

Hosseini also referred to clearing contractors' debts, development of the Customs Infrastructure Section and organizing health tourism as other suitable grounds for expansion of cooperation between the two chambers.

