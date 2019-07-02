Maintaining JCPOA significant as turning point of multilateral diplomacy: Guterres Spox

He further noted that UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called on all the JCPOA members and other governments to safeguard it.

Asked whether the demand included the US, he said that the demand includes all the JCPOA member and non-member states.

JCPOA is a turning point in multilateral diplomacy and safeguarding it is very important for regional security and Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), Dujarric said.

UN encourages all parties to protect JCPOA, as it has urged Iran to stick to the deal, he said.

