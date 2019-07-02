US sanctions aimed at damaging the most Iran economy: Minister

Eslami made the remarks during a ceremony at Iran Air Office in Tehran to commemorate the victims of a 1988 US attack on an Iranian passenger plane.

The Airbus A300 was en route from Bandar Abbas in southern Iran to Dubai, UAE when a surface-to-air missile from USS Vincennes shot it down over the Persian Gulf. All the 290 civilians aboard the plane were killed.

The Iranian minister said that the incident is indicative of the US hegemonic and terrorist nature.

The plane was shot down while flying normally at a certain speed on civilian corridor which clearly known that it was a passenger plane, Eslami said.

He said that the US refused to apologize to Iran over the tragedy it created. Instead, the US then president awarded a plaque of valor to the commander of USS Vincennes warship.

