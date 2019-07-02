2 July 2019 - 11:28
Iran marks anniversary of US attack on passenger plane

Tehran, July 2, IRNA – Commemoration ceremony of the victims of the US attack on an Iranian passenger plane was held at Iran Air office in Tehran on Tuesday.

The plane, Airbus A300, flying over the Persian Gulf, was shot down by a surface-to-air missile from USS Vincennes on 3 July 1988. The attack claimed the lives of 290 civilians, including 66 children, 53 women and 46 foreigners.

The flight 655, that took off from Bandar Abbas Airport in the southern Iran was bound to Dubai.

The commemoration ceremony under the banner of 'Flight within Flight', was attended by a number of Iranian lawmakers, including the parliament speaker Ali Larijani. Iran's Minister of Road and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami, and Touraj Zangeneh, director general of Iran Air.

