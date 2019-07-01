IAEA confirms increase in Iran's enriched uranium reserves

In response to numerous international media reports, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) stated in a statement that the IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano has informed the Board of Governors that the Agency has confirmed on July 1 (Monday) that the amount of enriched uranium of Iran has exceeded the allowed ceiling in the nuclear deal.

The approval of the IAEA was released after the release of reports by the Iranian media on the increase of enriched uranium reserves.

The spokesman for the agency said in an interview with the CNN network, "We are aware of the media reports regarding Iran's low-enriched uranium reserves, and our inspectors are in place and, upon verifying Iran's low enriched uranium reserves, will report to the Agency's headquarters.”

Iran's Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday announced that Iran has crossed 300 kilograms of enriched uranium.

Zarif referred to implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), saying based on the schedule Iran has gone beyond 300kg enriched uranium.

Speaking to reporters, Zarif said Tehran had earlier announced that Europeans' measures were not enough and Iran will implement its program regarding enriched uranium.

The first step has been taken regarding enriched uranium and heavy water reservoirs; he said, adding that the next step on maximum 3.67% will also be implemented.

‌In Iranian President Hassan Rouhani's letter to European leaders it was explicitly mentioned that if Europeans comply with their commitments, Iran's measures will be reversible.

But if they do not take necessary measures, Iran will act based on article 36 of the JCPOA.

Describing Article 36 as guarantee for implementation of Iran nuclear deal, Zarif urged Europe to take measures for protecting the deal by providing guarantees.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Iranian foreign minister referred to INSTEX as a preliminary step for implementation of commitments and Iran should see the results of the European acts.

After US withdrawal from the JCPOA and implementation of the article 36 by Iran, European has 11 commitments none of which was INSTEX.

INSTEX was a prelude to implementation of the commitments, he reiterated.

They also promised to guarantee Iran oil sale, but they did not do so, Zarif said.

Europeans vowed to guarantee transportation and returning Iran's assets, the Iranian foreign minister added.

Earlier, commenting on the implementation of the Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), he said its strategic value is that the US' closest allies are distancing themselves from the US maximum pressure against Iran.

Today Iran has to stand against the US economic sanctions through domestic production and relying on national potentials, he said.

Zarif expressed hope for Iranian businessmen to respond firmly to ill-wishers and the US.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish