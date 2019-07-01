Iran-Oman to develop academic cooperation

Al Busaidi referred to good and historical relations between Tehran and Muscat, and reviewed promoting higher education cooperation.

He added that grounds have been prepared for establishing cooperation between Oman and Shiraz universities in technical and academic consultations, doing joint researches and taking advantage of Iran's experiences in entrepreneurship field.

Meanwhile, Alavian Mehr said his trip was aimed at following up Iranian side's request for inaugurating Shiraz University branch in Oman.

Both sides also discussed maintaining cooperation between Islamic World Science Citation Database and Omani Higher Education Ministry in publishing books and articles.

