After the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Iran, a group of university students who were followers of the late Imam Khomeini (RA)—the founder of the Islamic Revolution—entered the US embassy in Tehran on November 4 of the same year, captured the American diplomats, and took over the embassy. Through their move, the students pursued the UN noninterference in the Islamic Republic affairs, the return of Iranian assets to the country, and the extradition of Shah. The 13th day of Aban, the eighth month of the Iranian calendar, which falls on November 3 this year, is called Student Day in Iran. (IRNA photos, November 2, 2024)

