Lebanon death toll nears 3,000 amid continuous Israeli attacks

The latest airstrikes hit areas across Lebanon on Saturday night through early Sunday, according to Al Mayadeen news network.

Israeli warplanes bombed a bridge in a mountainous area that connects Akkar District to the town of Hermel, both located in northern Lebanon near the border with Syria.

Fighter jets also struck Marj village in east Lebanon. To the south, four towns namely Houmine El Tahta, Kfar Fila, Jwaya, and Aadloun were bombed as well.

On Saturday night, the Lebanese health ministry announced that 71 people had lost their lives in Israeli attacks in 24 hours.

According to the ministry, the total death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon now stands at 2,968 since early October last year. The number of the wound has exceeded 13,300.

The majority of the casualties have been caused in the intensified Israeli air campaign that began on September 23, 2024, when the regime started targeting Hezbollah strongholds.

The Hezbollah resistance movement has responded to the regime’s aggression by conducting drone and missile attacks on Israeli settlements and military targets.

