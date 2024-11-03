Iran to host rescue and relief exercise in Caspian Sea

The main stage of the Caspian Sea combined rescue and relief drills will be held with the presence of the Iranian and Azeri navy forces and hosted by the Iranian northern fleet on Monday.

The exercise, dubbed “AZIREX2024” with the slogan of cooperation for peace and friendship, will be held on Monday.

The drill aims to consolidate sustainable collective security and its foundations in the region, expand multilateral cooperation among the participating countries, and show their goodwill and ability in line with joint support for peace and friendship and maritime security.

