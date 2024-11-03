Iran FM hails welcome given to his diaries in Japan

In a message issued on Sunday, Araghchi thanked the Japanese audience for reading Mr. Taishi (Mr. Ambassador or 大使 in Japanese) which narrates four years of his posting as Iran’s ambassador to Japan between 2008 and 2011.

“This is an honor that you chose this book for reading … I am thankful to Mr. Inami Takahiro for his masterly translation of the book,” said the minister.

Iran’s embassy in Japan also posted a combo picture of the book’s covers in Japanese and in Persian, saying, “FM Araghchi's diaries weave a tapestry of amity between the two great nations.”

