Iranian airspace open to flights, no restrictions in place: Civil aviation authority

No NOTAM has been issued on the closure of the country’s airspace or even a small part of it, Ja’afar Yazerlou, the spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization told IRNA on Sunday.

No flight restrictions are in place, he added, calling on people to ignore rumors spread by “hostile” media outlets.

“The source of the claims shared on hostile websites and news agencies on a NOTAM issued for November 4-6 for aircraft passing through Iran was a Hebrew tweet, which is strongly rejected, and such claims are absolutely untrue”, Yazerlou said.

The spokesman added that new temporary routes have even been determined for peak flight hours in the Middle East, in coordination with the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces in order for airlines using Iranian airspace to have better planning for air traffic.

Usual NOTAMs are issued on some days, which are exclusive to airmen, but there has been no such issuance in the past several days, and if any is required, it should be approved by the Civil Aviation Organization, he noted.

