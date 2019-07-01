Iran's Meighan Wetland: Diamond in Heart of Desert

Iran's Meighan Wetland is located 15 km northeast of Arak and is one of the important habitats of 140 species of birds, In addition to its central role in biodiversity, its seasonal lake has direct effects on the containment of sand, salt, and air pollution sources in Arak.

Iran's Meighan Wetland in is like a bowl of water stretching over an area of 5,000 square feet.

The wetland, due to its salt compounds, sterilizes the water and cleans the air of Arak. The sunset at the lake and the sounds of birds singing add to the astonishing beauty of the lake.

Meighan wetland is habitat to migratory birds from Siberia. This wetland is also an important habitat for migratory birds in the center of the country.

The region is also home to unique species of plants and unspoiled landscape. It meets environmental standards and is receptive to many tourists and nature lovers.

Gray Crane is one of the most important species under international protection, and the Meghan wetland is a valuable resource for the temporary hiking season with the onset of the cold season.

Meighan Wetland, 15km northeast of Arak in central Iran, has been rejuvenated by the incessant springtime showers, which have been pouring in the country for weeks. The wetland hosts over 130 species of migrant birds, including cranes, ducks, flamingos, and goose throughout the year. It is also one of the most important sites for nature tourism and bird-watching in the country.

*** 2 million tourists visited the natural and historical monuments of Markazi province last year

Deputy Head of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism of Markazi Province , Hasan Hosseini said in an interview with IRNA that 2 million tourists visited the natural and historical attractions of Markazi province last year, of which 4,000 and 980 were foreign tourists, and the number of people who were present in Meighan Wetland and Arak Natural attractions have been visited by about 200 thousand people.

He explained that 97 percent of Meighan Wetland visitors visited bird watching and the use of attractions of desert and lake plants in the area.

