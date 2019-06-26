IAEA: Iran's nuclear activities complies with JCPOA

In a report to Wednesday meeting of the agency to examine implementation of the Resolution 2231, Amano said that on May 8, 2019, Iran issued a statement, including, inter alia, that “…in implementation of its rights set forth in Paragraph 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, the Supreme National Security Council the Islamic Republic of Iran has issued an order to stop some of Iran’s measures under the JCPOA from today”.

Iran has not pursued the construction of the Arak heavy water research reactor (IR-40 Reactor) based on its original design. Iran has not produced or tested natural uranium pellets, fuel pins or fuel assemblies specifically designed for the support of the IR-40 Reactor as originally designed, and all existing natural uranium pellets and fuel assemblies have remained in storage under continuous agency monitoring.

On May 26, 2019, the Agency verified that, following a halt in the production of heavy water at the HWPP between April 15, 2019 and May 22, 2019, operation of the plant had resumed and that Iran’s stock of heavy water was 125.2 metric tons. Throughout the reporting period, Iran had no more than 130 metric tons of heavy water, the report said.

Iran has not carried out activities related to reprocessing at the Tehran Research Reactor (TRR) and the Molybdenum, Iodine and Xenon Radioisotope Production (MIX) Facility or at any of the other facilities it has declared to the agency, it added.

At the Fuel Enrichment Plant (FEP) at Natanz, there have been no more than 5060 IR-1 centrifuges installed in 30 cascades, which remain in the configurations in the operating units at the time the JCPOA was agreed. Iran has withdrawn 52 IR-1 centrifuges from those held in storage for the replacement of damaged or failed IR-1 centrifuges installed at FEP, Amano said in the report.

Iran has continued the enrichment of UF6 at FEP. Iran has not enriched uranium above 3.67%, the report said, adding that at the Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), no more than 1044 IR-1 centrifuges have been maintained in one wing (Unit 2) of the facility.

Throughout the reporting period, Iran has not conducted any uranium enrichment or related research and development (R&D) activities, and there has not been any nuclear material at the plant, Amano pointed out.

The agency has continued to have regular access to relevant buildings at Natanz, including all of FEP and the Pilot Fuel Enrichment Plant (PFEP), and performed daily access upon agency request. The agency has also continued to have regular access to FFEP, including daily access upon agency request, the report said.

Amano further noted that Iran has issued long-term visas to agency inspectors designated for Iran as requested by the agency, provided proper working space for the agency at nuclear sites and facilitated the use of working space at locations near nuclear sites in Iran.

Iran continues to provisionally apply the Additional Protocol to its Safeguards Agreement in accordance with Article 17(b) of the Additional Protocol, pending its entry into force. The agency has continued to evaluate Iran’s declarations under the Additional Protocol, and has conducted complementary accesses under the Additional Protocol to all the sites and locations in Iran which it needed to visit. Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access facilitates implementation of the Additional Protocol and enhances confidence, the report said.

