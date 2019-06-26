Leader: US unable to defeat Iranian nation for 40 years

Addressing a meeting with officials of the Iranian Judiciary on Wednesday morning, the Supreme Leader urged officials of the Iranian Judiciary to work hard to ensure tangible development in the Judiciary in the short period of time.

The meeting was held on the occasion of National Judiciary Week to mark the martyrdom anniversary of 72 ranking Iranian officials, including Mohammad Beheshti, the first Judiciary chief after the 1979 Islamic Revolution who was killed by Mojahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO) was responsible for the terrorist attack.

"The Iranian nation has displayed glory, sovereignty, and dignity in the true sense of the word over past 40 years; that they say Iran can’t be defeated is due to this 40-year movement, not because of events in the past 2,3 or 6 months," Ayatollah Khamenei said.

The Supreme Leader reiterated that the Iranian nation seeks dignity, independence, & progress; that’s why pressures by cruel enemies do not affect Iranians. "Look at elections and rallies turnouts. The enemies make so many sabotaging efforts but the people continue to participate with strong willpower."

Ayatollah Khamenei said that the graceful Iranian nation has been accused and insulted by the world’s most vicious regime, the US, which is a source of wars, conflicts and plunder.

"Iranian nation won’t give up over such insults. Iranians have been wronged by oppressive sanctions but not weakened and will remain powerful," he added.

The Supreme Leader said that when the US failed to achieve its goals by pressuring, they said: "Negotiate with us in order to make progress."

He went on to say, "Yes! We do progress but without you. During Pahlavis you controlled everything and Iran moved backwards every day. You’re the reason behind the Iranian nation’s backwardness [then]."

"Negotiations are their way of deceiving into what they want. You hold the gun and the other side doesn’t dare approach you; so they say drop your gun so that I can do any harms to you. This is what they mean by negotiations," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Supreme Leader said that if you surrender to them, you’re done! And if you don’t accept it, they will keep fussing about human rights excuses.

"American human right! They shoot down 300 people on board a plane, help Saudis to bomb Yemenis in bazaars, celebrations and hospitals," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Supreme Leader said that the Judiciary took a new foundation after victory of the Islamic Revolution with basic differences from the pre-Islamic Revolution era.

He further likened the Judiciary to a young sapling to grow up day by day.

