Envoy: US waging economic war against Iran

"Definitely we are at economic war with the US," Takht Ravanchi told 'CNN'.

He added: "The US has put all the pressure it can on Iran to tighten the screw on the Iranian people and definitely it amounted to a war crime in the International Law."

"Definitely it is hurting the Iranian people we have managed and we will manage to run the country," he noted.

He complained that the US administration has exposed Iran to the extraordinary pressure unprecedented in the international community.

In response to another question whether sanctions mean closing diplomacy channel forever, Takht Ravanchi said, "The United States is not interested in real diplomacy what they have been calling for is total capitulation of Iran to the demands of the United States which is unjust."

"Because we had a deal not only with the US, but, with a number of countries with the US president and we noticed that the US is trying to push Iran to its unjust demands and finally the Trump administration left the JCPOA, the nuclear deal and from that point we have seen the mess in our region which we see today," he said.

"The administration started with the withdrawal from the nuclear deal then they put aside the waivers that they had for the oil sale of Iran later. US accused the Islamic Revolution Guards corps of terrorism and they sent its Navy Armada, the fleets to our region," he said adding that it is not possible to hold talks with an administration which is tightening the screw on Iranian people.

Earlier, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the US action is against human rights which exerts pressure on the entire nation of Iran and I request the medical sector, medics, surgeons and specialists to send letters to protest to public opinion and international organizations over blockading Iran.

Takht Ravanchi said that the US Unmanned Areal Vehicle had violated Iranian territorial waters when it was shot down.

"Iran shot down the US drone which was definitely over the Iranian territorial waters. We warned the US drone at least four times but they did not heed to warnings."

"The situation in North Korea is different from that of Iran. I believe in the case of Iran, we have to understand the culture of Iranians," he responded when CNN reporter wanted to compare situation in Iran to that of North Korea.

"If the administration is sincere in its offer of talks, it should respect the Iranian people, it should use the right language about the Iranians," he said.

"The culture of Iranians does not accept intimidation, coercion and systematic pressure from anybody."

On the possibility of US attack on Iran in the wake of shooting its drone down by Iran, he said "I think the whole region will be driven to a total mess definitely Iran will not accept any attack on its territory."

"Definitely we will respond to any military attack against our country," he reiterated.

