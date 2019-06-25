Rouhani: Iran's armed forces ready to give resolute response if US repeats violations

"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including US," President Rouhani said in a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

"We have always been committed to regional peace and stability and will make efforts in this respect," he added.

The Iranian president said the Tehran has always favored boosting sustainable relations with Paris.

"If the JCPOA had been implemented by all parties, today we would have witnessed positive developments in the region," he said, noting that undoubtedly, the US president's move to walk away from the deal has been detrimental to the US people, the EU, Iran, as it was against regional and international interests.

Noting that Iran's adherence to the JCPOA was based on EU's promises to ensure Iran's economic interests and none of them have been materialized, Rouhani said that if Iran fails to take advantage of JCPOA, it will scale down its commitments step by step based on the Clauses of 26 and 36 of JCPOA.

Iran will never renegotiate the deal which was clinched after two years of talks, Rouhani said, noting that the Americans proved that they never favor resolution of issues by intensifying sanctions against Iran.

Blaming the US for all regional tensions, Rouhani pointed out that the US drone was targeted after it received warning for violating Iran's air space and if the US wants to trespass Iran's territorial waters, armed forces will deliver a resolute response to them.

Macron, for his part, regretted over US exit from JCPOA and reinstatement of sanctions, saying that France has always tried to help safeguard JCPOA and convince the parties to their parts under the deal.

As to the regional situation and downing of US drone by Iran, he said, "We should work for regional stability and security and ensure interests of regional states by controlling the situation."

Stressing the need for collective efforts to prevent escalation of tension in the region, he said that most of the US actions are meant to influence the thoughts of Americans.

