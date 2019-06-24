Iran urges US to leave Persian Gulf, warns of certain states' "thirst for war"

“Donald Trump is 100% right that the US military has no business in the Persian Gulf. Removal of its forces is fully in line with interests of US and the world,” tweeted Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif on Monday night.

Zarif’s tweet came in response to the US president’s tweet that criticized the US protection for other countries oil tankers passing through the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

“China gets 91% of its Oil from the Straight, Japan 62%, & many other countries likewise. So why are we protecting the shipping lanes for other countries (many years) for zero compensation. All of these countries should be protecting their own ships on what has always been a dangerous journey,” he tweeted on Monday morning.

“We don’t even need to be there in that the US has just become (by far) the largest producer of Energy anywhere in the world!,” he added.

The US president withdraw from the multilateral nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in May 2018 and levied economic sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the treaty, ratified by the UNSC Resolution 2231 in 2016.

Trump also sees Iran’s presence in regional countries such as Iraq and Syria as “sponsoring terror” while it claims to be “fighting terrorism” there. Iran says it has been invited by Iraqi and Syrian governments to fight terrorism.

In his tweet, Zarif warned Trump against a group of regional leaders that are seeking to escalate tensions in the region.

“But it's now clear that the #B_Team is not concerned with US interests—they despise diplomacy, and thirst for war,” he warned, referring to the Saudi Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, United Arab Emirates (UAE) leader Mohammad Ben Zayed and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

