Iran, Turkey have inseparable cultural links

“Goal of our mission in Tehran is to help further bolster the deep cultural binds and unwinding friendly relations between the two nations.” Cem Sevindik said in an interview with IRNA that Yunus Emre Cultural Institution plays as a linking bridge between Iran and Turkey and actually works for both countries.

“Our efforts are focused on promoting the capacities for boosting bilateral cultural relations and we are actually eyeing to create different friendship bridges between the two countries through culture and cultural commonalities,” Sevindik said.

Noting that his institutions has begun activity in Iran since 2012, he said, “in Iran, we are only active in Tehran and have no branches in any other Iranian cities.”

He said that the institution organizes exhibitions, conferences and educational-artistic courses as well as screening films.

Sevindik appreciated the significance attached by IRNA to friendly relations between Iran and Turkey. He voiced his satisfaction with the activities of IRNA English and said that IRNA has taken a positive approach to help the expansion of cultural relations between Iran and Turkey.

Iran and Turkey have been friends and neighbors for centuries in West Asia and have a strong resolve to continue with their friendly relations, Sevindik said.

He added that it is natural that in such conditions, teaching Persian language in Turkey and vice versa would be of special significance.

Persian and Turkish languages have been taught in universities of the two countries, he said, noting that at present there are chairs of Persian language in more than 15 Turkish universities.

He added that Turkish language and literature is also taught in Iranian universities of Allameh Tabatabaei and Orumiyeh.

Referring to the eagerness of Turkish ambassador to Iran Derya Ors to expansion of cultural relations between the two countries and his efforts to create a chair of Turkish language in the University of Tehran, Sevindik expressed hope that the chair will be established in the near future.

He said that the Turkish ambassador attaches special significance to the activities of Yunus Emre Cultural Institution in Tehran.

Sevindik said that Yunus Emre Cultural Institution would sign a Turkology contract with the University of Tehran which can be another step to pave the way for cultural cooperation of the two countries.

Noting that the embassy does not have the necessary means for holding Turkish language courses, Sevindik said that the embassy mainly deals with tourism area while cultural affairs have been left to Yunus Emre.

**About Yunus Emre

Yunus Emre is a governmental institution founded in May 5, 2007 to promote friendship and boost Turkey’s cultural interaction with other countries, including Iran.

Rendering services in the areas of training Turkish language, history, culture and art as well as providing support for scientific activities are parts of the activities of this institution.

The institution has currently centers in 58 world countries.

