Iran strongly rejects US' baseless allegations

Iran's UN Mission called on the international community to prevent "the reckless and dangerous policies and practices of the US and its regional allies in heightening the tensions in the region".

"The Islamic Republic of Iran reiterates that the only solution to the tension in this region is the active and constructive engagement of all regional countries within the context of a genuine dialogue based on mutual respect and basic principles of international law," it said.

The Iranian Mission said it is "ironic" that the United States, which unlawfully withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, is now calling on the country to come back to negotiations.

It dismissed as "inflammatory" acting US Ambassador Jonathan Cohen's statement after a closed UN Security Council meeting on the tanker attacks Thursday afternoon that Iran should meet the United States with diplomacy — "not with terror, attacks on ships, infrastructure and diplomatic facilities."

The mission called the statement part of "another Iranophobic campaign."

Iran's UN Mission said the government "categorically rejects" the US claim that it was responsible for the latest incidents against oil tankers which it condemns "in the strongest possible terms."

A statement from the mission Thursday evening said "Iran stands ready to play an active and constructive role in ensuring the security of strategic maritime passages as well as promoting peace, stability and security in the region."

It warned of "US coercion, intimidation and malign behavior" and expressed concern "over suspicious incidents" involving the two tankers on Thursday.

The Iranian navy announced that the causes and dimensions of the recent accidents for tankers in the Sea of Oman are under investigation.

After receiving information on the accident in the Sea of Oman, the Iranian navy dispatched air-to-sea rescue and patrolling equipment to the accident site, the Iranian army said.

Due to the distance of ships from the Iranian coast, a non-Iranian vessel attended the accident site before others and after receiving the first ship’s crew delivered them to the Iranian rescue ships, it added.

Their nationalities are under investigation, Iranian army reiterated.

Iranian navy has always spared no effort for sending humanitarian aid regardless of the nationality of ships' crew.

Al-Mayadeen TV Network, meantime, reported on Thursday morning that attack against two big oil tankers, one from Singapore and another one from Norway, carrying crude oil for Japan were affected by two explosions in the Oman Sea.

The tankers were damaged in the waters of the Gulf of Oman and then fire broke out in the vessels.

Earlier, an informed source told IRNA that 44 sailors of the two foreign oil tankers which were hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman this morning have been rescued by an Iranian vessel in coordination with Hormuzgan's maritime search and rescue center.

The sailors have been transported to Jask Port in east of southern Iranian province of Hormuzgan as a result of Iran's humanitarian aid and assistance, the source said.

The two tankers, the Marshal Islands-flagged and the Panama-flagged, were on their ways to Taiwan and Singapore from Qatar and Saudi Arabia, respectively, the source said.

Earlier, foreign media had reported that two oil tankers had been hit by explosions in the Sea of Oman.

