Rouhani: US starts war against vulnerable groups

Speaking before departing for Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan at Mehrabad Airport, Hassan Rouhani said the trip will be made to Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan which are both Muslim countries in Central Asia and "we have very good relations with them".

He said that both visits are to be made upon invitation of their presidents for attending Shanghai summit, adding, "The event is of importance since it discusses security affairs in the region and other regional issues.

Today, security is important in the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and the world, President Rouhani said while noting that Iran has always tried to maintain peace and security.

Referring to China and Russia as other participants of the summit, the Iranian president said, "Iran enjoys good relations with these two countries."

Russia and China are members of P4+1 and it is important at the moment for Iran to have agreement and negotiations with them, he noted.

The Iranian president reiterated that based on the IAEA’s 15th report, Iran is complying with its commitments under the nuclear deal, but unfortunately the US has violated both the deal and the UNSC resolution 2231 and has waged economic war as well.

What the US is doing with the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is more than breaching an agreement and is in fact economic terrorism, President Rouhani said.

Referring to security and fighting terror as objectives of the upcoming summit, Rouhani said Iran slams terrorism in all aspects.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he referred to the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) in Tajikistan saying it will be important for those countries which are following interaction and trust building in Asia.

A high-ranking political delegation is accompanying president Rouhani during the trip.

According to Kyrgyzstan's presidential office, presidents of Afghanistan, Belarus, Iran and Mongolia will be observers of the summit.

Participants will sign 20 regional and international documents.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and Indian Premier Narendra Modi will attend the event as permanent members of Shanghai.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), or Shanghai Pact, is a Eurasian political, economic, and security alliance, the creation of which was announced on June 15, 2001 in Shanghai, China by the leaders of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan; the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Charter, formally establishing the organization, was signed in June 2002 and entered into force on September 19, 2003.

