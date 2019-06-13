Leader: Iran not considering Trump worth to exchange message with

The Supreme Leader made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tehran on Thursday.

"I don't consider Trump worth sending a message to," Ayatollah Khamenei said during the meeting while reiterating that the US president does not deserve exchanging messages with.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has no confidence in the US, said the Supreme Leader stressing that Iran will never repeat the unpleasant experience it had during the previous talks within the framework of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) with the US.

Trump withdrew from the Iran Deal, aka JCPOA, in May 2018.

No wise and independent nation accepts negotiations under the pressure, the Supreme Leader stressed.

Addressing Japanese prime minister, Ayatollah Khamenei said, "We do not doubt your (Shinzo Abe's) sincerity and goodwill. However, regarding what you mentioned about the US president, I do not consider Trump as a person worth exchanging any message with and I have no answer for him, nor will I respond to him in the future.

Ayatollah Khamenei added that what "I am going to say is part of our talks with the Japanese Prime Minister. Because we consider Japan a friend of ours. Although, there are some complaints."

Quoting the Japanese Prime Minister that Trump told him: "The United States is not after regime change in Iran," the Supreme Leader insisted: "Our problem with the United States is not about regime change. Because even if they intend to do pursue that, they won’t be able to achieve it; just as previous US presidents tried to destroy the Islamic Republic of Iran during the past 40 years, and failed. What Trump says, that he is not after regime change, is a lie. For, if he could do so, he would. However, he is not capable of doing it.

Pointing out the Japanese Prime Minister's remarks regarding the United States’ request to negotiate with Iran about the nuclear issue, the Supreme Leader said that the Islamic Republic of Iran negotiated for about 5-6 years with the United States and the Europeans—the P 5+1—which led to an agreement. But the United States disregarded and breached this definite agreement. So, what common sense would once again allow negotiations with a state that has thrown away everything that was agreed upon?"

Ayatollah Khamenei quoted the Japanese Prime Minister again regarding the "US determination to prevent Iran from building nuclear weapons", and added: "We oppose nuclear weapons, and we have issued a religious fatwa (verdict) prohibiting building nuclear weapons. But rest assured that if we wanted to build nuclear weapons, the US would not be able to do anything about it, and the United States' prohibition would not be an obstacle."

Insisting that stockpiling nuclear weapons is unreasonable, the Supreme Leader said: "The United States has no competence by any means to speak out about what country should or shouldn't have nuclear weapons. Because the US possesses arsenals of thousands of nuclear warheads."

Pointing out to the Japanese Prime Minister's remarks that the US is ready to hold genuine talks with Iran, Ayatollah Khamenei told Mr. Abe: "We do not believe that at all. Because, genuine talks would not come from someone like Trump."

The Supreme Leader stressed: "Honesty and genuineness are very rare among the US officials." His Eminence then added: "The President of the US met and held talks with you a few days ago, including about Iran. But after returning from Japan, he immediately imposed new sanctions against Iran’s petrochemical industries. Is this a message of honesty? Does this show that he wants to hold honest talks?"

The Supreme Leader pointed to the process of negotiations with the US that led to the formation of the JCPOA and held: "After the nuclear agreement, the first person to immediately breach the JCPOA was Mr. Obama himself; the same person who had asked for direct talks with Iran and had also sent a mediator."

Ayatollah Khamenei added: "This is our experience, and rest assured Mr. Abe that we will not repeat it."

Referring to the remarks made by the Japanese Prime Minister reporting Trump who said “negotiating with the US will help Iran's progress", the Supreme Leader emphasized: "By God’s Grace, we will progress without negotiating with the US and despite the sanctions."

The Supreme Leader, meantime, welcomed the Japanese Prime Minister’s suggestion for expanding relations between Japan and Islamic Republic of Iran, and reminded his audience: "Japan is an important country in Asia, and if they are willing to expand relations with Iran, they should prove their sincere willingness-- just as some important countries have showed their interest."

Referring to the forty years of hostility that the US has shown to the Iranian nation and the continuation of the hostility, the Supreme Leader maintained: We believe that our problems will not be solved by negotiating with the U.S., and no free nation would ever accept negotiations under pressure.

Ayatollah Khamenei then responded to remarks by the Japanese Prime Minister on how the Americans have always wanted to impose their own beliefs and views on other nations, and stated: It is good that you acknowledge this fact, and you should also know that the Americans will observe no limits in imposing their views.

