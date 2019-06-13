Abe: Japan as friend country concerned about regional tensions

Abe made the remarks at a joint meeting of high-ranking Iranian and Japanese delegations in Tehran on Wednesday evening.

At the meeting where Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was also present, Abe expressed satisfaction over his visit to Tehran which has taken place concurrent with the 90th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between Japan and Iran.

The Japanese premier said he is honored to visit Iran as a prime minister after 41 years.

Appreciating Iran for its faithfulness to the July 2015 nuclear deal and its commitments to International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) regulations, Abe said Japan helps the deal to be kept alive as the Iran deal aims to ensure regional peace and stability.

Japan supports the Iran Deal, aka Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Abe noted.

In his remarks, the Japanese premier described Iran as a great regional country which plays an important role in bringing about stability to the region.

Referring to exchange of delegations between the two countries, Abe said despite the difficult conditions in the region, Tokyo is to practically preserve its enduring ties with Tehran.

Speaker of Iran's Majlis (Parliament) Ali Larijani visited Japan in February, and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif flew to that country in May.

Abe also expressed his willingness to cooperate with Iran in the southern Iranian strategic port of Chabahar projects.

As he said, the JCPOA should be kept alive in order to bolster confidence in international and regional relations.

Japan has made and will make efforts to save the Iran Deal, Abe stressed.

On mutual cooperation, he said his country is keen to develop sports and cultural ties with Iran.

On the issue of oil, the Japanese prime minister said that his country has had serious talks with the US on importing Iran's oil.

The United States has sanctioned Iran's oil exports and has compelled world countries not to buy oil from Iran.

As Abe said, Japan is eager to promote cooperation with Iran in the areas of fight against terrorism and targeting drug trafficking operations.

Referring to impact of the US bans on economic and financial transactions between Japan and Iran, Abe said his country will continue efforts to pave the way for buying Iran's oil and preserving bilateral economic ties.

About the goal behind his travel to Iran, Abe said his Tehran visit aims to relieve tensions.

The Japanese premier, heading a high-ranking political delegation, arrived in the Iranian capital on Wednesday afternoon.

His visit is the first of its kind since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish