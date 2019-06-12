Rouhani: US maximum pressure did not work

Despite the ill-wishers' propaganda against Iran, the country is currently in satisfactory situation, President Rouhani said. speaking at the cabinet session this morning.

Addressing the Iranian nation, the president said although the US pressure on Iran has been intensified sharply, it has practically lost its capacity.

He further said the United States has imposed the most unprecedented sanctions against Iran, the sanctions which cannot be compared even with those under the Chapter VII of the United Nations Charter.

The president went on say that the maximum pressure approach taken by the US is considered as a clear symbol of "economic terrorism".

Such measures will be registered in history; meanwhile, the Iranian nation has strongly stood up to the maximum pressure, President Rouhani added.

Talking of the Monday visit of the German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas to Tehran, Rouhani said when a top European diplomat declares that the US has chosen a wrong path, "this means that others are confessing to the grandeur and greatness of the Iranian nation."

"Today, all well know that the US is the main cause of problems, and no one has doubt about it."

The president further hailed the good economic conditions which are on the right way.

About problems in the country, he said, "We can leave behind the difficulties through national unity and solidarity."

So that, the ill-wishers will be "compelled to come to the negotiating table, justice and logic; then they will admit their mistake," he added.

At the end of his remarks, the president referred to the recent nationwide flood in the country, saying the people and the military and executive officials exercised good cooperation to manage the crisis and solve the problems.

Two million Iranians have been affected by heavy rain and flooding, which started in west, southwest, south, north and northeast of Iran days before the beginning of Norouz, Iranian New Year, in late March and first April 2019, claimed lives of over 70 Iranians, wounded more than 1,000 and displaced about 280,000.

