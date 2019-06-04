Imam Khomeini praised by great minds

His strong leadership throughout the years of popular uprising that resulted in the Islamic Revolution in 1979 followed by the years of devastating war of Iraq on Iran backed by Western states has made Imam Khomeini an exemplary leader and a subject for intensive sociological and political research projects.

Many remarks and comments have been made on the approach of the Iranian charismatic leader, but among them some has gone global, partly, due to the influence of the figures that made them.

The anti-apartheid leader of South Africa, Nelson Mandela, he said that the great Imam Khomeini was not only a leader for Iranian people, but he would be the leader of all freedom movements across the globe. He also described the Iranian leader as an exceptional character.

Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, the last leader of Soviet Union, said Imam Khomeini left a big impression on the world history by thinking beyond his time and place.

The iconic Egyptian journalist and writer Mohamed Hassanein Heikal described Imam Khomeini as a bullet that was fired in the early years of Islam and hit the heart of the 20th century.

Allameh Amini, the great Shia Muslim scholar who is known for his Al Qadir, saw the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran as God's reservoir for Shia Muslims.

The Cuban leader Fidel Castro expressed pride in meeting Imam Khomeini in person and said he was a historic character and a real exemplary leader.

Imam Khomeini, passed away on June 3, 1989.

