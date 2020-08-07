Aug 7, 2020, 9:57 AM
Tehran’s Milad Tower goes black to sympathize with Lebanese people

Following the tragic explosion in Beirut and the death of dozens of citizens of this city, Tehran’s Milad Tower’s lights turned off as a sign of sympathy of the Iranians with the Lebanese people and the victims of the Beirut blast. Some Messages of condolence also projected on the tower via a video mapping performance. Tehran, Iran. August 7, 2020. IRNA/ Davoud Ghahardar.

