Iran's 1st aid cargo in Beirut to help affected Lebanese people

Also, a mobile hospital is among Iran's Red Crescent Society's (IRCS) packages of aid.

Iran is the first country whose IRCS urgently sent medical and humanitarian aid to Lebanon to help the stricken people soon after expressing readiness to help them.

IRCS has also dispatched a 37-member medical team to Beirut which was rocked after the August 4 massive explosion that killed over 100 people and wounded more than 5,000 others.

Spokesman for IRCS Mohammad Nasiri told IRNA on Wednesday that the Iranian Red Crescent will send the packages and equipment to Lebanon in line with the Society's humanitarian goals and after the request for help from the head of Lebanese Red Cross George Kettaneh.

