President Rouhani: Iranian nation, gov't to stand by Lebanese people

The Iranian government is ready to provide Lebanon with its needs to food, medicine, and health equipment after the massive explosion in that country, President Rouhani said during a telephone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun.

According to reports, the August 4 massive explosion in Beirut rocked half of the Lebanese capital, killed over one hundred people, and wounded over 5,000 others.

As the Iranian president said, the Beirut blast was a very sad event and the Iranian nation sympathizes with Lebanese people over the tragic incident.

He further noted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Health Minister Saeed Namaki, and head of Red Crescent Society of Iran have been tasked to be in constant contact with their Lebanese counterparts and respond to their requests for help.

During his remarks, the president said the Iranian nation and government spare no efforts to help the Lebanese nation.

For his part, the Lebanese president thanked the Iranian nation and government for their sympathy, stressing that his country appreciates such kindness.

History witnessed that Iran has spared no effort in helping Lebanon, Aoun said appreciating the Iranian nation for their brotherly and friendly feelings towards their Lebanese counterparts.

