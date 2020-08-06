Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on August 6

** IRAN DAILY

Iran sends aid to Lebanon, offers condolences after huge explosion in Beirut:

Iran sent food supplies and medical aid to Lebanon as senior Iranian officials voiced readiness to provide all sorts of humanitarian assistance to Beirut, which is reeling from a massive explosion that killed over 100 people and injured more than 4,000 on Tuesday.

MP stresses urgency of Iran-China cooperation deal

Iran should have thought of signing a long-term strategic cooperation agreement with China much sooner, said an Iranian MP, voicing support for the government’s plan to seal such a deal with Beijing.

China: US cabinet visit to Taiwan ‘endangering peace’

The United States announced Wednesday its highest-level visit to Taiwan since it switched diplomatic recognition to China in 1979, a move Beijing blasted as a threat to “peace and stability”.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

Aid Pours in After ‘Apocalypse’ in Beirut

Emergency medical aid and pop-up field hospitals were dispatched to Lebanon Wednesday along with rescue experts and tracking dogs, as the world reached out to the victims of the explosion that devastated Beirut.

The Universal Message of Ghadeer

"And amongst them, We appointed Imams to guide (the people) by Our command, when they had been patient and had conviction in Our signs.” (Holy Qur’an 32:24)

Japan Marks A-Bombing as Trump Plans Nuke Test

Thursday marks 75 years since the United States unleashed the world’s first atomic bomb attack on the city of Hiroshima, followed three days later by the second and last on Nagasaki, vaporizing lives, buildings, and Japan’s capacity for war.

** TEHRAN TIMES

Inside the efforts to exploit Beirut tragedy

While Hezbollah and its allies in the Lebanese government are badly affected by the Beirut massive explosion, some Saudi and U.S.-affiliated media outlets spread rumors about Hezbollah’s alleged role in the explosion. An analyst tells the Tehran Times that Saudi Arabia is exploiting the deadly blast to mobilize the public against Hezbollah.

432 idle industrial units revived in 4.5 months

Iran’s Deputy Industry, Mine, and Trade Minister Mohsen Salehinia announced that 432 idle industrial units have been revived throughout the country since the beginning of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), IRIB reported.

Corona is a reality but it cannot stop traveling, tourism minister says

Iran's tourism minister on Tuesday said that it is true that the coronavirus pandemic is a [bitter] reality, but it cannot bring traveling to a complete standstill.

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

Investors in Iran Buy Bonds Worth $2.2 Billion in Ten Auctions

The government so far has generated 500 trillion rials ($2.2 billion) from Islamic bonds in ten weekly auctions held by the Central Bank of Iran every Tuesday since early June.





Iran Sympathizes With Lebanon, Offers Help

Iranian officials extended their sympathy to the people of Lebanon over the death and injury of thousands in a massive warehouse explosion in Beirut on Tuesday and expressed Iran’s readiness to provide assistance.

Shipping Traffic Declines

Iran’s 21 major ports handled 38.41 million tons of goods in the first four months of the current fiscal year (March 20-July 21) -- down 28.06% compared to the same period last year.

