IRGC commander says Islamic Republic not to leave Lebanese nation alone

The Lebanese people are big stars of Resistance in the world of Islam, Major General Hossein Salami said addressing a local ceremony on Thursday morning.

The Lebanese nation has always been patient and resistant when dealing with incidents, the commander said referring to the recent tragic event that happened in Beirut which caused death to many people.

The commander went on to say that "all our capacities" are to be used for helping the Lebanese nation.

Iran tries to dispatch its humanitarian aid to Lebanon till the nation passes through the current conditions, General Salami noted.

"History will judge about Lebanese nation's patience [and resistance]," he added.

The August 4 Massive explosion at a warehouse keeping Ammonium-nitrate in Beirut, Lebanon, killed over one hundred people and wounded more than 4,000 others, according to reports.

1483**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish