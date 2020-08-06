Aug 6, 2020, 9:01 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 83898384
0 Persons

Tags

First shipment of Iranian Red Crescent aid sent to Lebanon

First shipment of Iranian Red Crescent aid sent to Lebanon

Tehran, Aug 6, IRNA -- First shipment of humanitarian aid from the Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran, containing 95 tons of food and medicine, along with a field hospital ready to provide services to the injured and victims of the horrific explosion in Beirut, was sent to Lebanon late on Wednesday.

Deputy Head of Red Crescent Society for Relief and Rescue Mohammad Baqer Mohammadi said on the sidelines of the ceremony to dispatch the shipment late on Wednesday that in the first phase of sending this consignment of humanitarian aid to those affected by the explosion on Tuesday evening, most of the medicines sent included those for curing burns, trauma, fractures and the like.

Iran is the first country to send immediate medical and food aid, and a medical team 37-member, including general practitioners, orthopedists, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, neurologists, nursing specialist, operating room specialist and field hospital expert to Lebanon following the massive blast hit Beirut, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
2 + 6 =