First shipment of Iranian Red Crescent aid sent to Lebanon

Deputy Head of Red Crescent Society for Relief and Rescue Mohammad Baqer Mohammadi said on the sidelines of the ceremony to dispatch the shipment late on Wednesday that in the first phase of sending this consignment of humanitarian aid to those affected by the explosion on Tuesday evening, most of the medicines sent included those for curing burns, trauma, fractures and the like.

Iran is the first country to send immediate medical and food aid, and a medical team 37-member, including general practitioners, orthopedists, anesthesiologists, pediatricians, neurologists, nursing specialist, operating room specialist and field hospital expert to Lebanon following the massive blast hit Beirut, he said.

