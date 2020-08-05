Health minister voices Iran's readiness to send medical, treatment aid to Lebanon

The Lebanese Health Minister appreciated Iran's Health Ministry for its readiness to help Lebanon, saying that Iran has always been with the Lebanese government and people in difficult circumstances.

"Iran has always accompanied us and in this regard we are confident that Iran will stand beside us," he reiterated.

A massive explosion rocked the Lebanese capital of Beirut leaving a very high number of casualties.

A warehouse at the Beirut Port caught fire on Tuesday afternoon, triggering a huge explosion, Lebanon’s official National News Agency (NNA) reported.

Several smaller explosions were heard before the bigger one occurred.

Abbas Ibrahim, the head of Lebanon’s General Security, said that “highly explosive materials” ammonium nitrate confiscated earlier had been stored at the site.

Footage shared on the social media captured the moment of the bigger explosion, with columns of thick smoke billowing fast across several hundreds of meters and shrouding the area.

The tragedy has so far claimed at least 100 lives and injured over 4,000 people.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish