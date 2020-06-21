Afghanistan acting FM confers with Zarif

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister on Sunday visiting Tehran met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.
6125**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Related News
-
Afghanistan does not want strained ties with Iran, expert says
Tehran, June 21, IRNA – Pirmohammad Mollazehi, expert on Afghanistan, said on Sunday that Tehran…
-
Mousavi: Afghan acting FM to visit Iran tomorrow
Tehran, June 20, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Acting Minister…
-
Iran, Afghanistan discuss border accident in Harirud
Kabul, May 26, IRNA – Iranian delegation headed by Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and Internation…
-
Afghan official urges media to avoid prejudgment on border accident
Kabul, May 11, IRNA - The spokesman for Afghanistan's Ministry of Refugees and Repatriation…
-
Afghanistan calls for signing labor agreement with Iran
Tehran, May 11, IRNA – Afghanistan's Minister of Refugees and Repatriation Hussain Alami Balkhi…
-
Iran, Afghanistan FMs agree to hold inquiry into human tragedy in Harirud
Kabul, May 11, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Afghan counterpart…
-
Zarif, Cuban counterpart discuss US unilateral sanctions
Tehran, April 30, IRNA – Iranian and Cuban foreign ministers exchanged views on bilateral relations,…
-
Zarif reviews Afghan political developments with counterpart over phone
Tehran, April 30, IRNA – Foreign Minister Mohammad-Javad Zarif on Thursday discussed the process…
-
Iran advises to form inclusive government in Afghanistan
Tehran, April 22, IRNA – Foreign Ministry special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian…
-
Iran, Taliban discuss recent developments in Afghanistan
Tehran, May 6, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs…
Your Comment