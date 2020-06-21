Jun 21, 2020, 2:15 PM
Afghanistan acting FM confers with Zarif

Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister on Sunday visiting Tehran met with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif. Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2020. IRNA/Asghar Khamseh.

