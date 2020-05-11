Afghanistan calls for signing labor agreement with Iran

Speaking in a TV program, Alami Balkhi said human smugglers are the biggest challenge for Afghan refugees who travel to Iran.

For solving such problem, we should wait for Tehran and Kabul to sign labor agreement for Afghan nationals seeking for a job in Iran, he added.

He emphasized the need to ensure border security between Iran and Afghanistan.

Alami Balkhi also called for establishing a commission in Afghanistan judiciary to fight human smuggling at border points.

He urged solving visa problems for Afghan nationals at common border with Iran.

He said that the information achieved from negotiations with remaining refugees of the recent border accident is not yet enough.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar in a phone conversation on Sunday night reviewed issues related to human tragedy happened for Afghan immigrants in Harirud.

Hanif Atmar said that Afghanistan government has sent a delegation to Herat to investigate the issue.

Meanwhile, Zarif gave assurance to assign an Iranian probe team, saying they will start inquiry soon.

Both sides agreed that a joint delegation can hold meeting in Mashad and Herat.

Some media have released a video in which a person claimed that some people who entered Iran illegally were arrested and forced them to go into the river by the Iranian border guards.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish