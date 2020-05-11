Afghan official urges media to avoid prejudgment on border accident

Speaking to IRNA, Ansari said news of the April 30 accident in Harirud has been released by informal sources and the government is now trying to pursue and solve the issue.

Based on informal sources, some Afghan citizens had entered Iran’s soil through Zolfaghar border point and it seemed that they were arrested by Iranian border guards and were forced to jump into the river, he added.

He noted that more attempts will be made for solving the issue through diplomatic ways and preventing from damaging Iran-Afghanistan relations.

Ansari appreciated Iran for hosting 2.5 million refugees which are now living in Iran.

He went on to say that Afghan government has sent a delegation to Herat to address the issue.

Although Iranian government first rejected the accident inside its soil but has now expressed readiness for following up the issue.

Iran and Afghanistan have always had friendly ties and Afghanistan has many refugees in Iran, he said urging good economic, cultural and diplomatic relations with Iran.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ansari urged Iranian official to address Afghan refugees’ problems.

He noted that Afghanistan will provide more facilities for immigrants’ legal commute.

He thanked Iran for treating Afghan nationals who were infected with coronavirus in Iran.

Some media have released a video in which a person claimed that some people who entered Iran illegally were arrested and forced to go into the river by the Iranian border guards.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and his Afghan counterpart Mohammad Hanif Atmar in a phone conversation on Sunday night reviewed issues related to human tragedy happened for Afghan immigrants in Harirud.

Zarif gave assurance to assign an Iranian probe team, saying they will start inquiry soon.

Both sides agreed that a joint delegation can hold meeting in Mashad and Herat.

