Afghanistan does not want strained ties with Iran, expert says

Mollazehi told IRNA's political correspondent on Sunday Iran had an active role to resolve political crisis after presidential election in Afghanistan; however, the two countries have experienced tensions in their relationship in the past two months.

He mentioned to deaths of Afghan citizens in a border river and the crash of a car carrying several illegal Afghan migrants which caused severe reaction from Afghanistan society and the media, saying that the incidents have caused officials from both countries to struggle to keep their ties from being affected.

The expert also said that Hanif Atmar, the acting Foreign Minister of Afghanistan, who is also an influential character in the country, has taken a trip to Tehran with the purpose of finding a solution to the problem, because, he knows that the cost of damaging Tehran-Kabul ties is on Afghanistan.

Mollazehi described illegal entrance of Afghan citizens to Iran as 'inevitable' because of the extended borders between the two country and the severe economic conditions in Afghanistan which is still in a war situation.

The expert underlined that the landlocked Afghanistan needs Iran and its Chabahar port which is the only way for Afghanistan to reach out and gain access to free waters and that's why Kabul never wants its ties with Tehran to be ruined.

No matter who's in power in either country, Iran and Afghanistan are destined to have good relations because of long borders and common history, culture, religion and language, according to Mollazehi.

He said that the two neighbors must never let temporary issues affect their long-term ties.

