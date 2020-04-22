Iran advises to form inclusive government in Afghanistan

In his meetings with the Afghan officials, Taherian, Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs, discussed ways to find a settlement of political disagreements and form a broad-based and inclusive Government in Afghanistan.

He has held separate meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, former Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Abdollah Abdollah, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar, National Security Advisor Hamdollah Mohib, former president Hamid Karzai and some other prominent Afghan officials.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish