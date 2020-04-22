Apr 22, 2020, 10:00 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 83760230
0 Persons

Tags

Iran advises to form inclusive government in Afghanistan

Iran advises to form inclusive government in Afghanistan

Tehran, April 22, IRNA – Foreign Ministry special envoy to Afghanistan Mohammad-Ebrahim Taherian in separate meetings with senior Afghan officials advised to form an inclusive Government in Afghanistan.

In his meetings with the Afghan officials, Taherian, Iranian Foreign Ministry's special assistant for Afghanistan affairs, discussed ways to find a settlement of political disagreements and form a broad-based and inclusive Government in Afghanistan.

He has held separate meetings with President Ashraf Ghani, former Chief Executive Officer of Afghanistan Abdollah Abdollah, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammad Hanif Atmar, National Security Advisor Hamdollah Mohib, former president Hamid Karzai and some other prominent Afghan officials.  

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 13 =